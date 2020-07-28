Karen Marie Burch

Karen M. Burch, 62, Barron, Wis., died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home while surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 31, 1958, at Rice Lake to Charles and Frances (Folz) Kahl. Karen graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 1976.
She married Greg Burch on Dec. 30, 1978, at Rice Lake. Karen worked at Agri-Cove Group Home, Cameron, for 15 years and was the activity director at Monroe Manor, Barron, for the last 17 years.
Karen loved being with her family, going to work and putzing around the house.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter Michelle Rataj of Cameron; grandchildren Landon and Rylan Nieberhauser; her mother Fran Kahl of Rice Lake; a sister Marianne (Tom) Peterson of Cameron; as well as nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her father.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 31, from Evangelical Free Methodist Church, Barron, with Rev. Frank Distad officiating and interment at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
A celebration of her life will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Sportsman's Park, Cameron.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
