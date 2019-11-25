Ruth A. Sirianni, 97, Cumberland, Wis., died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Heritage Lakeside.
She was born Jan. 21, 1922, on the home farm in the Town of Beaver, Polk County, to Theodore and Anna (Grewe) Jansen. She graduated from Turtle Lake High School after attending Happy Corners Country School.
She was married at Cumberland on June 28, 1941, to William "Bill" Sirianni, who preceded her in death on June 24, 1987. They farmed and she kept the home and raised their seven children.
When they retired from farming, Ruth became very active with the Cumberland Senior Citizens Center and enjoyed crafts, gardening and cooking. She also spent years traveling on various bus trips.
Surviving are sons Joseph (Lynda) of Rice Lake, Robert (Jeannie) of Cumberland, William (Colette) of Cumberland and Eugene (Sarrah) of Rice Lake; daughters Annette (the late Marvin) Eischen of Rice Lake, Bette (the late Rich) Adams of Amery and Marjorie (Gary) Lenz of Lewis; 20 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister Mildred Dague; and brothers Victor and Albert Jansen.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, from St. Anthony Catholic Church, Cumberland, with Father Samuel Schneider officiating and burial at St. Anthony Cemetery. Pallbearers are Leif Eischen, Brad Sirianni, Darren Sirianni, Bob Curtis, Dan Sirianni and Andrew Sirianni.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday from Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake, and an hour prior to Mass at the church. A Rosary service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
