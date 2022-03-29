Mae Jane Wickerham

Mae J. Wickerham, 87, Cameron, Wis., passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston, Wis.
She was born March 8, 1934, to Marvin and Edith (Stafford) Churkey. She graduated from Owen High School in 1952.
On Aug. 8, 1953, she married Gilbert A. Wickerham at Greenwood.
Mae had a life full of things she enjoyed: family, friends and faith. She was always reading a good book or eager to play a game of cards or a board game. She enjoyed bowling and played in leagues throughout the years. She also enjoyed gardening; raising Christmas cactus was her specialty.
She was an active member of the VFW Auxiliary in Marshfield, where she held the office of president at one time.
Surviving are daughters Sue (Donald) Ronkainen, Catherine McMaster and Tamatha Rossing (Alan Ziomek); 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law; three nephews; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Mae was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on June 19, 2013; a son Gilbert L.; a granddaughter Heather Nadolski; a sister Fern Wirth; and a son-in-law Timothy McMaster.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 1, from Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner, with Pastor Tammy Clausen officiating.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
