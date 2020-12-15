Charmaine R. Mikolon, 76, Chetek, Wis., died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
She was born July 20, 1944, to Marcel and Regina (Zdanowski) Colin at Chicago, Ill., where she attended St. Michael’s Catholic School and met her future husband, Paul Mikolon. They were married June 4, 1966, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Chicago.
The couple moved to the Chetek/Cameron area in 1970, where they raised their family. Throughout the years, Charmaine worked for Cotton Products and Char-Von Cottages.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as watching her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. She was an avid fan of Cameron boys basketball and wrestling, and Chetek Hydroflites Waterski Show. She also loved to play cards, tend to her vegetable garden in the summertime and cook for her family.
Charmaine and Paul shared many memories together. Feeding the bears at Orr, Minn., dancing, snowmobiling, watching the Packers and Cubs games, and spending time at the cabin in Birchwood, to name a few.
They were members of First Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years; sons Paul (Tammy), Gary (Sharon), Bob and Jimmy (Amy); grandchildren Holly (Justin) Eckhoff, Ali (Shane) Brady, and Jesse, Jordan, Paul, Dustin, Dawson, Hailey, Brett and Colt Mikolon; her great-grandchildren, who were the love of her life, Karalee and Kason Hibbard, Ezmia Eckhoff, Caleb Brion, and Bennett and Josie Brady; a sister Yvonne (Anthony) Nuccio; dear friends Lois Bilodeau, Lois Miller and Dr. Jon Farm; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Charmaine was preceded in death by her parents, her grandmother Anastasia Zdanowski, a granddaughter Kara Mikolon, a daughter-in-law Robin Mikolon, a dear friend Georgia Hanrahan, and her Doctor Meyerhoffer.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, with Rev. Robert Pittman officiating and interment following at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
