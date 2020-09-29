John Vernon Minor

John V. Minor, 89, Rice Lake, Wis., died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Pioneer Nursing Home, Prairie Farm, from complications after suffering a stroke.
He was born Feb. 3, 1931, at Detroit, Mich., to Leamon and Elsie (Mandley) Minor. He was raised in Detroit, where he learned to play hockey on Lake Erie.
John was a combat vet, serving during the Korean War. He completed two beach landings with the infantry and earned five Major Battle Stars and the Purple Heart.
He was married at Minneapolis, Minn., on Jan. 3, 1953, to Mary Ann Atkinson of Cumberland, who preceded him in death on Oct. 21, 1987.
John was trained as a welder, and was an excellent carpenter, roofer, graphic designer and mechanical engineer, being well rounded and self taught in most of these trades. He worked in the maintenance and engineering departments at Quanex (AMSCO), Rice Lake, making products for Andersen Windows for over 20 years.
He was a talented and creative cook and baker. John enjoyed Polka dancing and spending time at the casino.
Surviving are children David (Betty) of Clam Falls, Dona (Michael) Lammert of St. Croix Falls, Daryl (Marcia) of McAllen, Texas, Doug of Hudson and Danielle (Steven) Mechura of Rice Lake; grandchildren Shawn Minor, Aaron (Crystal) Minor, Aja (Phil) McDonald, Stacy (Benjamin) Perez, Marcie Minor, Darcy Minor and Jacquelyn Mechura; great-grandchildren Kerissa Minor, Jazmen Minor, Johnny Minor, Christian Perez and Noah Perez; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
John was preceded in death by siblings Leamon "Bud" Minor, Janice Minor and Valerie Trainor; and a grandson Matthew Mechura.
Visitation will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, from Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake. A graveside service with full military honors accorded by the Rice Lake Veterans Center Honor Guard will be held at 11 a.m. Monday from Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Pallbearers are Doug Minor, Dave Minor, Aaron Minor, Shawn Minor, Steve Mechura and Mick Lammert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.