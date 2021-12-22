Jeffrey "Oly" Alan Olson

Jeffrey A. Olson, better known as Oly, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Grantsburg, Wis., on Nov. 25, 2021, at the age of 60.
He was born at St. Croix Falls on July 22, 1961. Jeff graduated from Barron High School in 1979 and went on to obtain an associate’s degree in marketing from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College. Jeff worked for Holsum bakery and Bernick’s vending for many years, as well as being the friendly face behind the bar at Skippy’s in Barron.
He also achieved his dream of becoming an entrepreneur as a limousine owner/operator of A-1 Limo Service.
In his spare time, Jeff enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, cooking, fishing, gardening, and coming up with his next new project. He was an enthusiastic fan of flea markets and auctions, and if a good deal could be gotten, he would get it.
Jeff enjoyed splitting his time between his homes in Grantsburg and Cocoa, Fla., where he loved having adventures with his sister, Geri. He was a loyal and giving friend to many, and was always the life of the party. The only thing bigger than his love for life was his generous heart.
Surviving are his children Michael (Gretchen) of Savage, Minn., Jessica (Michael) Church of Chetek and Angela (Dan) Becker of Two Rivers; grandchildren Madison, Gavin, Mason, Mila, William, Autumn, Allison and soon to be eighth grandchild Aria; his significant other Denise Dennis; siblings Geri (Kenny) Lassetter of Cocoa, Jana Doughty of Richland, Wash., Crystal (Bob) Wiseman of Lansing, Mich., and Brad of Kallispell, Mont.; several nieces and nephews; and his lifelong friend Wayne Temple.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Loa Olson; a sister-in-law Nancy Olson; and a brother-in-law John Doughty.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. from The Church Barn, 1615 13 ½ St., Barron, with a lunch to follow.
Memorial donations in Jeff’s name can be made to your favorite charity or watering hole, where you are instructed to tie a few on and tell a few stories about Oly.
