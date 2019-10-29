Raymond Fredrik Johnson

Raymond F. Johnson, 89, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Turtle Lake, Wis.
“Uncle Ray” was born at Chicago, Ill., on Nov. 16, 1929, to Carl and Aino Johnson. His love of art began as a young boy with lessons at the Art Institute of Chicago. He graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology in 1952 with a degree in architecture and was immediately sent to Korea, where he served in the Army Corps of Engineers.
He designed many types of buildings as an architect, first in a private practice at Evanston, Ill., and then as a project manager for the Public Building Commission of Chicago. There, he worked primarily on public schools.
He also worked as a project manager for Hennepin County, Minn., supervising construction of government buildings. He continued as an independent architectural consultant until he retired in 2004.
Ray loved all things artistic. He was a collector of fine art prints and was himself a pen and ink artist, painter, calligrapher, jewelry maker, photographer, metalworker, woodworker, and stone and wood carver. He also drove sports cars in rallies.
He had a great love of nature and the countryside, especially trees, and planted thousands of them in his lifetime. He loved his family, his pets and his “projects.”
Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Pamela; a sister Helen LaCroix; sons Brett and Brian; grandchildren Audrey, Alex, Brady and Dilyn; stepchildren Heather Shilling and Cameron Shilling; and step-grandchildren Gavin, Miranda, Alice, Kate and Claire.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife June, and a brother-in-law Chuck LaCroix.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Arbor Day Foundation or the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
Ray, you have truly been “born again with the trees.”
