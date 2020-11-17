On Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, Bill Thomas Bates, of Barron, Wis., a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 77.
Bill was born on Aug. 17, 1943, at Barron to James and Edna (Place) Bates. He went into the family business of designing and crafting signs, and finally went on to work in roller production.
Bill married Beverly Jean Hemner and they had two children.
Bill had a passion for fishing, wood craving, cars, anything that allowed him to be outside and all things related to his grandchildren. He is best known for being a genuinely caring and kind person who was always ready to help anyone who asked him.
He was a man with many talents and was very dedicated to every project he did. He also had a passion for listening to classic country and blue-grass music.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Terri (Kevin) Hart and David Bates; grandchildren Joshua (Kelin), Briana and Tiana; a great-grandchild Bristol; brothers Jerry (Elaine) and Don (Jeanne); a sister Virginia (Harry) Naden; along with nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his father and his mother.
A celebration of life for will be held at a later date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.