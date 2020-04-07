Mary E. Isaacson, 79, Poskin, Wis., passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
She was born March 31, 1941, at Barron to Arvid and Opal (Turgeson) Dahlberg. Mary attended elementary school in Poskin and graduated from Barron High School. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church.
On May 15, 1970, she married Ed Isaacson at Seattle, Wash. She was looking forward to the celebration of 50 years with the love of her life next month.
Mary always enjoyed caring for children that became family to her as well. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a stepdaughter Kim Osborne of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; a step-granddaughter Angela Osborne of Renton, Wash.; sisters Linda Rohde, Carol (Robert) Isaacson and Connie Jacobs, all of Barron; sisters-in-law Linda Dahlberg, Sue Dahlberg, Shirley (Dave) Mork, Betty (Jack) Kasel and Jean Isaacson; a brother-in-law Leroy Isaacson; as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and many other family and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Harlan, David and infant William Dahlberg; a great-nephew and great-niece; her in-laws Leonard and Margie Isaacson; as well as Isaacson brothers and sisters-in-law.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mary will truly be missed by so many. “He will raise her up on eagle’s wings.”
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
