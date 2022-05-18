Conner Dean Albee & Emily Rae Albee

Heaven gained two angels on the morning of Thursday, May 12, 2022, when 6-year-old Conner Dean "Burger Boy" Albee and his 5-year-old sister, Emily Rae "Milkshake" Albee, succumbed to a house fire in the City of Barron, Wis.
Donald L. and Chandra (Westerberg) Albee welcomed Conner to their family on June 20, 2015, then Emily on Nov. 14, 2016.
Conner, whose favorite color was green, had a keen interest in dinosaurs, enjoyed playing MineCraft, singing and dancing.
Emily shared his passion for song and dance, but preferred pink and purple. Her interests included art, drawing, writing and she was a real help to her mom on projects around the house, including laundry.
These two loving, kind and beautiful souls leave precious memories with their mom Chandra (Noah Warner) Westerberg of Barron; grandparents Arlyn and Leona Westerberg, and Pamela Thompson and Donald R. Albee; aunts and uncles Stephanie (Sam) Moyer of Kingsford, Ariz., Gina (Paul) Sessions of Eau Claire, Sheri (Jeremy) Gross of Big Lake, Minn., and Derrick and Jessie Haley; as well as many cousins and other relatives.
A celebration of the lives of Conner, Emily and their dad, Donnie Albee, will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19, from Northern Lakes Community Church, Cumberland, followed immediately by a worship service.
