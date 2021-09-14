Gale Robert Chermack

Gale R. Chermack, 83, Menomonie, Wis., passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, a year after suffering from a stroke and complications from COVID-19.
He was born Aug. 24, 1938, at Barron to Harry and Edna (Burns) Chermack. He grew up in Barron and graduated from Barron High School in 1957.
Gale married Dixie Lea Peterson on Oct. 18, 1958, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Barron.
After high school, Gale worked for Miller Distributing for six years and then started a 33-year career with United Parcel Service in 1966. He spent a year and a half in Georgia, South Carolina and Rice Lake before arriving in Baldwin, where he finished out his career.
Gale and Dixie retired to Barnes in 1999 next to the lake where the family spent many summer vacations. In 2006, they moved to Menomonie. Gale began a 15-year part time job as a bus driver for Menomonie Transportation and mowing a large lawn outside of Menomonie that he took much pride in.
Dixie and Gale belonged to River City Street Rod Club. They enjoyed many of the yearly club outings. He loved going for coffee in the morning, usually opening the cafe himself and reading three different newspapers. He also enjoyed monthly gatherings with the retired UPS drivers from Baldwin and Rice Lake, and daily trips to the bus garage in Menomonie.
Dixie and Gale enjoyed traveling yearly in the winter to South Padre Island, Texas.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Mitchell (Janet) of Ojibwa, Philip of Baldwin, Angela (Eric) Davis of Menomonie and Gregory of Baldwin; grandchildren Nathan (Patsy) Gruber, Neal Gruber, Amanda Chermack, Spencer (Maddy) Chermack, Matthew Chermack and Mallory Chermack; several great-grandchildren; a sister Barbara Kwiatkowski; and a brother Steve (Charlene).
Gale was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Richard, and a sister Pat Lufkin.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, from St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Menomonie, with Father John Mano officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services. Lunch will follow the service.
Burial will be held at Baldwin Cemetery on a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements. To share a memory online, visit obituaries at olosonfuneral.com.
