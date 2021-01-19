Linda Coleman, 79, Barron, Wis., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Linda was born to the late Ben and Clara Greene on July 26, 1941, in New Auburn. She married Virgil Coleman on Nov. 30, 1957, and had five children.
For the majority of her working life, she worked at Jerome Foods. After retirement, she volunteered her time at Cupboard and Closet.
Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and spending time up north at their place in Minong. She also enjoyed golfing, her Green Bay Packers and riding her 4-wheeler. She was an avid fan of Hallmark and GSN channels.
Surviving are a daughter Deb Markuson; sons Chuck (Vicky), Dean (Annie), Dave (Pam) and Duane (Donna); nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother Richard (Dula) Geene; and several nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son-in-law and two infant grandchildren.
A public visitation will be held 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, with a private family service at 1:00.
Burial will be held at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
