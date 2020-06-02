Todd Patrick Peltier

Todd P. Peltier, 47, Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Rochester, Minn., after a brief battle with cancer.
Todd was born at Hudson on Sept. 24, 1972, along with his very best friend and brother, Scott, to Donald and Patricia (Harmon) Peltier. At six months old, the family settled on a farm near Almena. He graduated high school in 1991 from Barron, where he will always be remembered for his wrestling ability, athletic dedication and kindness to all.
He went on to work and farm in several towns around the area. In 1999, his baby girl was born, and in 2001, his precious son. Todd’s world revolved around his kids. Every decision made from then on had them at heart.
In 2003, Todd began working at Noble's Tire Service, Barron, where the Stephens family became family.
In December 2014, he realized a longtime friend was truly the love of his life. He and Maranda, surrounded by their beautiful children, were married on Aug. 24, 2015, at Phelps. They blended their families and started their amazing journey of love.
Todd truly enjoyed life, and if you were fortunate to know him, you were better for it. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sharing funny stories along the way. He enjoyed attending his children’s activities, coaching youth wrestling and was a lifelong Cincinnati Bengals fan.
He was always available to lend a hand to family and friends, spending countless hours laughing and loving.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Maranda, are children Lacie and Chase Peltier, and Isabella, Olivia and Amelia Lombardo; his father; a brother Scott (Val); sisters Michelle (Dave) Newman, Janelle (Jeff) Nelson, Kris (Jeff) Lindstedt and Carrie (Aaron) Amundson; his mother-in-law Mary (Jeff) Allram; his father-in-law Brad Shipley; a sister-in-law Maureen (Josh) Hoffman; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
Todd was preceded in death by his mom, and paternal and maternal grandparents.
A short service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 7, followed by a celebration of life until 8 p.m. at The Church Barn, 1615 13 1/2 St., Barron.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteeelfuneralhome.com.
