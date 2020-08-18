Tammara "Tammy" Marie Organ

Tammara "Tammy" M. Organ, 41, Barron, Wis., died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 26, 1978, at St. Paul, Minn., to Harold and Barbara (Zschocher) Peterson.
She was married Ross Organ at Rice Lake on Aug. 1, 2006.
Tammy loved spending time outside with her kids, especially when they made bonfires. She was a huge fan of hockey, the Vikings, the Wild, and she loved her hockey family.
Tammy always chose to be cheerful, despite whatever circumstances surrounded her. She will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are children Aiden William and Zoe Marie; her parents Harold “Red” and Barbara Peterson; her grandparents Douglas and Delores Potvin; siblings Michael Truman and Neil Peterson; a stepsister Tonique Ayler; her mother-in-law Janet (Potvin) Diercks; her father-in-law Rodney Organ; brothers-in-law Brent (Farida) Potvin and Bryce (Angela) Organ; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many other family and friends.
Tammy was preceded in death by her sister Dawn; grandparents Heinz and Elsie Zschocher, Neil Peterson, and William and Elsie Organ; aunts Caroline France, Cathy Finn, Iris Graham and Karen Peterson; and uncles Robert Zschocher, Martin Zschocher and Russell Colby.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, from Chetek Lutheran Church, with Pastor John Kirscher officiating.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday from Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, and an hour prior to services at the church.
