Judy Marie Schryver

Judy M. Schryver, 69, Turtle Lake, Wis., died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Brotoloc Northside, New Richmond.
She was born Oct. 30, 1949, at Rice Lake to Nick and Norma (Thorp) Kathrine. She was married at Barron on May 17, 1976, to Steven Schryver, who preceded her in death on July 20, 2012.
Judy had a large heart and a smile that could light up a room. She made a point to spend quality time with her family and dear friends. Every time the grandkids would come over, they could expect gifts and laughs.
She loved sitting outside, watching hummingbirds.
Judy will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are a son Ryan (Jodie) Ostenson of Turtle Lake; a daughter Wendy (Jeff) Markgren of Almena; granddaughters Tabitha and Amara; a grandson Nick; a sister Tereasa; a brother Rick; as well as nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband Steve, her parents, and her parents-in-law Bud and Ella Schryver.
Services were held at 4 p.m. Monday, July 22, from Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, with Pastor Greg Becker officiating and burial at Tiffany Cemetery, Boyceville. Visitation was held 2-4 p.m.
Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, handled arrangements.
