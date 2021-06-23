Charles August Nelson

Charles A. Nelson, 88, Barron, Wis., passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021. “Grandpa Chuck” made the world a better place, lived life as full as anyone could and passed while napping in his favorite chair ... after completing his chores, of course
Chuck was born in a small farmhouse three and a half miles north of Poskin on April 18, 1933, to Carl and Mildred (Meisegeier) Nelson. He and his parents moved a year later to Lafayette, N.J. He attended school there through the seventh grade.
Chuck, his sister, Carol Jean, and their parents returned to Barron in June of 1946. He attended eighth grade at Pine Grove School, located three miles northeast of Poskin. The following year, he attended high school in Barron, graduating in 1951.
Chuck was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War (32 of his 87 classmates in the Class of 1951 served). He was an instructor in the 1st Infantry Division Communication School in Kansas and could still transmit Morse code at 88 years old!
Chuck married his high school sweetheart, Sharlot Nelson, on July 18, 1953. They had two daughters, Karyn and Kathleen. Their son, Steven Charles, died at birth.
After his discharge from the Army, Chuck was employed by the Jerome Turkey industry for 28 years; 15 years as a manager of the breeder division and 11 years as director of research and development. Chuck headed up the Jerome team that won the National Live Heavy Turkey Contest for seven consecutive years and was selected the North American Avian Geneticist of the Year in 1968.
After leaving Jerome’s, Chuck’s professional life included being a salesman for A.O. Smith Harvestore, a loan officer for U.S. Farm and Home Administration, and lastly working with his daughter, son-in-law and grandson in the family “wood shaving business” until 2015.
Chuck adopted his relationship with Jesus in 1961, and from that time forward, believed that Jesus was by his side everyday – all day.
Chuck was a lifelong member of the Barron Masonic Lodge (later Blue Hills Lodge), Indianhead Shrine Club and American Legion Brown-Selvig Post 212. He was also a member of the Barron Farm Bureau (director for 12 years), Barron County Fair Association Board of Directors, president of Barron County 4-H Leaders Association, director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, certified Wisconsin county fair judge for small animals, dogs and poultry. Chuck was active in the county 4-H dog project for 15 years.
With his family, he bred and showed registered Suffolk sheep, winning awards at the Minnesota and Wisconsin state fairs. Chuck won the “Rate of Gain” contest for ram lambs at the University of Wisconsin Arlington Experimental Station two consecutive years. He also served as state president of the Wisconsin Suffolk Association and president of the Wisconsin Sheep Breeders Association. He and Sharlot were selected as Wisconsin “Shepherds of the Year” in 1967.
Chuck and Sharlot were recognized in 2007 for their many years of support to the Barron County Fair. In 2010, Chuck was recognized by the Barron Ecumenical Men’s Club, receiving the “Man of the Year” award for his lifelong support of community projects.
In 2013, Senator Ron Johnson presented him with the flag of the USA that flew over our nations’ capitol on April 18, Chuck’s 80th birthday, for services to his community, state and union. Chuck was very proud of his involvement with the American Legion Brown-Selvig Post 212.
In 2016, Chuck was selected as parade marshall for the Barron Fall Fest in recognition of his community service. Chuck and Sharlot were great supporters of the Barron/Chetek Youth Hockey Association and were honored when the lobby at the Barron Ice Arena was dedicated to them.
On May 12, 2018, he was thrilled to take part in the Freedom Honor Flight to Washington D.C. for his military contribution during the Korean War.
Above all else, Chuck was most grateful for his family. In his own words, “two daughters you can’t beat, and six grandchildren – everyone fantastic. I just smile when I think about them. That is what I’m most pleased about. I’m so proud.”
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 68 years, are daughters Karyn (Robert) Schauf of Barron and Kathy (Kevin) Splett of Almena; grandchildren Christian Schauf of Park City, Utah, Gabriel (Katie) Schauf of Sussex, Zachary (Brooke) Schauf of Barron, Jacob (Ashley) Schauf of Jordan, Minn., Kaela (Jake) Sacquitne of Maple Grove, Minn., and Kelton Splett of Minneapolis, Minn.; great-grandchildren Greta, Gracie, Charlie, Hutton, Carter and Mallory; a goddaughter Alicia (Barry) Wirth of Ridgeland; a sister Carol Jean (Duane) Hegna of Baraboo; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, and infant son Steven.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, from First United Methodist Church, Barron, with burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and an hour prior to services, both at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children and American Legion Brown-Selvig Post 212 of Barron are preferred.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
