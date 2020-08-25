Gayle Kathlene Root

Gayle K. Root, 56, Frederic, Wis., passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her home in Milltown.
She was born at Barron on May 5, 1964, to Faith Ann Haseltine. She grew up in Barron and attended high school in Frederic.
Gayle married Terry Root on Sunday, Feb. 28, 1982. She worked in many fields, including nursing and community referral agencies. She was also was a restaurant owner and homemaker. She loved being a mother to her six children and a grandmother to her 14 grandchildren.
Surviving are her puppy companion Gracie; children Mitchell (Natasha) Root of Frederic, Danielle Holloman of Deer Park, Jessica (Richard) Larson of Webster, Brandon Root of Luck, Shelbi Root of Frederic and Karigan Root of Frederic; grandchildren Hunter, Lin, Nataleeah, Noelani, Nathaniel, Kylie, Ashleigh, Zoilee, Dyllan, Nevaeh, Emmah, Aubrey, Brantley and Lilly; siblings Guy (Sherri) Haseltine, Gwen Haseltine, Gloria Meyer, Gregg Haseltine and Ginger Haseltine; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Gayle was preceded in death by her mother.
Services will be held outdoors at 12 noon Saturday, Aug. 29, at her daughter’s home (5514 Lone Wolf Trail, Webster, WI 54893), with Pastor Mike Haseltine officiating. Friends may gather from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
A luncheon will follow immediately after the service.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
