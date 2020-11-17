Shirley Ann Saffert

Shirley A. Saffert, 81, Rice Lake, Wis., died peacefully in her sleep Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
She was born May 12, 1939, at Rice Lake to Paul and Marcella (Demers) Greisen. Shirley graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1957 and married Richard Saffert on Aug. 17, 1957.
In 1964, they purchased their home dairy farm, where they resided until March 2017.
Shirley had a real passion for quilting, and because she treasured family so much, she had a deep interest in tracing her family roots all the way back to the 1400s.
She loved playing cards, bowling and teaching many crafts such as knitting, crochet and scrapbooking, among others. Shirley loved playing cribbage with her brothers, but only when she could win.
She did everything to perfection.
Shirley always commented that she was surrounded by angels. If you were one of those angels that helped Shirley, please know she appreciated and loved you.
Surviving are daughters Charlotte Saffert (David Fox) of Rice Lake, Sherry Saffert (Scott Bratcher) of Harwich, Mass., and Sandra Saffert of Rice Lake; a granddaughter Katie Heffner (Dustin) of Rice Lake; and brothers Paul Greisen of Spring Green, Gerald Greisen of Greenwood and John Greisen of Rice Lake.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Richard W Saffert, a son Richard Paul Saffert, and a brother Robert Greisen.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, followed by a short service at Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake, and burial at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Facebook Live will be available for the service from approximately 12:30-1 p.m. on the Skinner Funeral Home website.
