Lois Marie (Vought) Amdall

Lois M. (Vought) Amdall, 75, Dallas, Wis., died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Meadowbrook of Chetek.
She was born in 1945 at the family home in Bruce. Lois grew up in Barron, with her three brothers and two sisters.
She graduated from Barron High School in 1964 and later that year married Roger Amdall. They made their home in Dallas and were blessed with three children.
Lois was a member of First United Methodist Church of Barron. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing, painting and drawing.
Hospitality was her gift; she enthusiastically welcomed any and all friends to her home and had a way of making everyone feel like her home was their own. The coffee was always on, and a snack and a chair were ready and waiting. Her grandkids could attest to the fact that there were always cookies in the cookie jar!
Surviving are daughters Lisa (Gary) Ness and Amy (Matt) Olson; grandsons Beau (Kendall) Olson and Logan (Anna) Seymour; granddaughters Bailey Olson and Lexxi Seymour; brothers Merlin (Janet) Vought, Jim (Nancy) Vought and David (Christine) Vought; a brother-in-law Ward Sussenbach; sisters-in-law Mary (John) Thompson, Becky (Bill) Goshorn and LE (John) DeHaven; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents Merlin Sr. and Naomi Vought; Roger’s parents Emmett and Alma Amdall; her husband; a son Adam; and sisters Norma Sussenbach and Naomi Vought.
Due to COVID-19, the family will determine a celebration of life at a later date.
Online condolences can be left at cremationsociety-wi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.