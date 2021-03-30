Kenneth Aaron Near, Sr.

Kenneth A. Near, Sr., 83, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Cumberland Hospital, Cumberland, Wis.
He was born Dec. 31, 1937, to Kenneth and Elnora (Fahler) Near at Mendota, Ill. He dropped out of school at 16 to begin his lifelong profession of farming.
In November of 1960, he married the love of his life, Shirley Sweger. They were married 57 years until Shirley’s death in 2018. They had seven children. The couple moved to Dallas, Wis., in 1979 and started dairy farming.
In the last few years, Kenneth enjoyed his family, working around Barron and playing solitaire.
Surviving are his children Beth (Daren) Sandmann of Barron, Dolores (Jim Roulston) Tietz of Cumberland, Lisa (Gary) Jenness of Dallas, Michael of Dallas and Aaron of Waupun; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sons Kevin and Steven; a great-grandson Easton; and a brother Alvin.
The family would like to thank the employees of Woodland Elementary, the crossing guards, Home Town Pharmacy, Wiehe’s Hardware Hank, CCF Bank and all the other friends and neighbors who took time each day to stop and talk, and make his day special.
Kenneth will be missed greatly by those he left behind.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, from Wayside Cemetery, Barron, with Pastor Darrel Robinson of Hope Baptist Church officiating.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
