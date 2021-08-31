Bonnie Jean Erdman

Bonnie J. Erdman, 78, Roscoe, Ill., passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
Bonnie was born April 10, 1943, at Cameron, Wis., the daughter of the late Rex and Bertha GeBauer.
She married Kenneth V. Erdman on Oct. 24, 1964.
Bonnie received her diploma as a registered nurse with Luther Hospital School of Nursing, Eau Claire, and went on to earn a bachelor of science degree from the College of Saint Francis, Joliet, Ill.
She worked as a registered nurse at Americana Nursing Home for 10 years, and Rockford Memorial Hospital for 25 years. Bonnie was a volunteer with Willows on Main, Wesley Willows and American Heart Association.
She is survived by and will be missed by her best friend and husband of 56 years, Ken; children Darrell (Karen) and James (Stephanie); grandchildren Jarod, Dylan, Jessica and Zachary Erdman; a sister Nancy (Alan) Justman; a brother Bill (Diane) GeBauer; and nieces and nephews Ann (David) DeVerneuil, Beth (Dan) Watton, Craig Justman, Wendy (Andrew) Denison, Shelly (Scott) VanderZanden, Phil (Connie) Erdman and Barbara Erdman.
Bonnie was predeceased by her parents.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, from Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Roscoe Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Those wishing to provide a gift of remembrance in Bonnie’s memory may do so to the American Red Cross.
