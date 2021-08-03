Marvin W. Meyer, 69, Dallas, Wis., passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Luther Hospital, Eau Claire.
Marvin was born at Rice Lake to Clarence and Shirley (Miller) Meyer and raised in Ridgeland. He graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1970.
He met Vickie (Flug) at the Barron County Fair and they later married on Nov. 13, 1971. The couple raised two children, Jason (Tanya) Flug and Jennifer Meyer.
Marvin owned and operated his own trucking business for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, as well as spending time with family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son Jason (Tanya) Flug of Cassopolis, Mich.; a daughter Jennifer Meyer of Chippewa Falls; three grandsons; a granddaughter; many great-grandchildren; brothers David (Bonnie) of Dallas and Greg of Eau Claire; sisters Candice Eggleston of Cottage Grove, Minn., Kim (Kirby) Clemetson and Laurie Meyer, both of Ridgeland; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Ridgeland Community Center.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Chapel, Barron, with burial at Vanceburg Cemetery, Town of Sheridan, Dunn County.
Visitation was held an hour prior to services.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.