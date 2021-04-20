Carol Marie Kuhl

Carol M. Kuhl, 82, Almena, Wis., died Monday, April 19, 2021, at her home.
She was born Sept. 17, 1938, at Cumberland to Anthony and Lily (Hosheit) Balog. She was married on May 25, 1956, to Virgil Kuhl, who preceded her in death on Aug. 6, 2018.
Carol was a hardworking and compassionate woman with a heart to serve. She spent her early adult years raising her six children. She then entered the workforce as a certified nursing assistant, while also being a bookkeeper at her husband’s construction business. There was nothing Carol could not do.
After she retired, Carol began taking care of her grandchildren as a daycare provider.
She will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Surviving are sons Mark (Wanda) of Turtle Lake and Michael of Barron; daughters Debra Herrera of Almena, Roxanne Kuhl of North St. Paul, Minn., Tami Kuhl of Clayton and Michele Gonzalez of Almena; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister Ann Losness of Fridley, Minn.; and many other family and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband; a son Daniel; brothers Jake, Joe, John, Fred and Tony Jr. Balog; and sisters Phyllis Knutson, Violet Balog, Thelma Nelson, Margaret Olson and Barbara Elfers.
A private family service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 26, from Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner, with Pastor Preston Paul officiating. Burial will be held at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Public visitation will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday, from Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake. Masks are to be worn at personal preference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.