Brock Louis Stang

Brock L. Stang, 10 months, Rice Lake, Wis., unexpectedly passed away in his sleep on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
He was born Oct. 18, 2018.
Brock loved snuggling to sleep in family’s arms and wrestling his twin sister Vivian. He loved listening to the "Hot Dog" song on Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.
He easily showed loved ones who surrounded him how sweet his little heart was. His chunky leg rolls and precious smiles will be greatly missed and held in many hearts.
Surviving are parents Ashleigh Tomesh of Rice Lake and Wayburn Stang of Rice Lake/Eau Claire; sisters Chloe Tomesh, Sophie, Emma and twin Vivian Stang; grandparents Chuck and Annette Tomesh, and Becky Stang; aunts and uncles Krysti and Don Mireau, Whitney and Scott Zimmerman, Lynzie and Chris Ball, and Philena Stang; 10 cousins; great-grandparents Rose Tomesh, Gary and Darlene Strader, and Olvila Stang; as well as many great-aunts and uncles.
Brock was preceded in death by his grandfather Joe Stang.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, from Ceska Opera House, Haugen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.