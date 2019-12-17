Shirley L. Miller, 82, Ridgeland, Wis., died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Pioneer Health and Rehabilitation, Prairie Farm.
She was born March 29, 1937, to Clarence and Laura (Wirth) Christopherson in Dunn County. She was baptized and confirmed at New Hope Lutheran Church-Pine Creek. She graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1955.
In November of 1955, she married Owen Mau and together they had five children.
On Nov. 23, 1979, she married Gerald Miller at United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm. The couple recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
Over the years, Shirley worked at First State Bank in Prairie Farm, Jorstad’s Store in Ridgeland, the nursing homes in both Prairie Farm and Dallas, taught ceramic classes, and also spent many hours farming and babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Shirley loved traveling with Jerry every year to Branson, and especially enjoyed the music of Daniel O’Donnell. She also enjoyed playing cards on Mondays with her card club, trips to the casino and watching her Milwaukee Brewers. Throughout the years, she attended many sporting events and concerts for her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Jerry, are sons Daniel (Mary) and David Mau; daughters Julie (Robert) Salsbury and Sherrie (Roger) Siebert; a daughter-in-law Cindy Mau; grandchildren Chris (Val) Aune, Matt and Dusty (Sara) Salsbury, Tyler and Tony (Tina) Siebert, Tiffany (Mike) Baldwin, and Donovan, Laura, Louie, Josh (Veronica), Mike (Stacy), Andrew (Allison) and Collin Mau; great-grandchildren Kayla Tallman, Addison and Bergen Aune, Carter, Preston, Avery, Blake, Brynn and Hallee Salsbury, Lydia and Bode Siebert, Mikayla Baldwin, and Ava, Olive, Silas, Eden, Luka, Ryan and Leah Mau; a sister-in-law Kathy Christopherson; brothers-in-law Richard, Jeff and Kevin (Tammy) Miller; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a son Steven Mau; a grandson Jamey Aune; a brother Larry Christopherson; and her mother and father-in-law.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, from United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm, with Rev. Erin Koster officiating.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday, both at the church.
Interment will take place in the spring at Vanceburg Cemetery, Town of Sheridan, rural Prairie Farm.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.