Mark O. Duxbury, 60, Cameron, Wis., died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Barron.
He was born April 22, 1959, to James and Della (Gries) Duxbury at Harmony, Minn. The family lived in various places in Minnesota during Mark’s younger years.
He settled in Cameron during the mid 1980s, where he operated a welding shop for many years.
On Nov. 13, 2015, he married Marlene (Copeland).
In 2017, he established Maple Grove Outdoor Woodstoves between Cameron and Chetek, providing service, sales and installation of wood boiler systems.
In his spare time, Mark loved hunting, fishing, camping and being with his family.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter Shawn Teetzel; sons Richard Teetzel and Travis Duxbury; stepchildren Shannon Copeland, and Kimberly, Kamay and Russell Dickenson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother John of Rice Lake; sisters Lorene (John) Uecher of Canyon Lake, Texas, Nancy Duxbury of San Antonio, Texas, and Della Zoe Duxbury of Milltown; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Jennifer Teetzel; and brothers Leonard and Duke.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, with Pastor Cody Kargus officiating.
Visitation was held 2-6 p.m. Sunday and an hour prior to services Monday, both at the funeral home.
