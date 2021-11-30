Robert Christorf, Jr., 49, passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at his home in Barron, Wis.
Robert was born Feb. 24, 1972, at Rockford, Ill., to Robert and Mary (Fuchs) Christorf.
He was an avid hunter, loved to fish, enjoyed ATVing and was a general outdoorsman.
He worked at Jennie-O Turkey Store, Barron, for 30 years.
Surviving are his mother Mary Christorf of Weyerhaeuser; a brother James of Weyerhaeuser; a sister Clara Nedland of Frederic; nieces Ashley and Brittany Nedland; as well as many friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, and his grandparents.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
