Ruth Mae (Toews) Mlejnek passed away from this life Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center, Rice Lake, Wis., surrounded by her family, reaching the age of 84 years.
She was born July 22, 1936, at Langdon, N.D., to Peter and Ella (Amoth) Toews. Ruth grew to womanhood in North Dakota and received her education in a one-room country school. She shared many pleasant memories of growing up in a family of 12 children.
At the age of 13, she gave her heart to the Lord and was baptized into the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite, by Minister Joe Isaac. Although she faced some challenges in her life, the church was precious to her and she embraced this faith until the end, leaving us with the assurance that she has gone to be with her Savior.
In her early twenties, Mom worked as a nursing assistant in various places. She and her sister, Myrtle, lived in Jamestown, N.D., near their brother, Ivan, for two years while he was in 1W service. Her work, there, in a mental hospital was a highlight in her life and she enjoyed sharing memories of this time.
Upon leaving Jamestown, Mom joined her family, who had relocated to Almena. She continued working as a nursing assistant, until she met her future husband.
She was married to James Mlejnek at the Collingwood School House on Dec. 11, 1960, by her father, Minister Peter Toews. They enjoyed 60 precious years together.
They made their home and raised their family on the Mlejnek family dairy farm near Rice Lake. Their union was blessed with three children, two sons and one daughter. Her children and grandchildren were very dear to her.
Our mother’s caring heart blessed many people as she reached out to them in various ways. To her, every occasion deserved a card.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband; children Dennis, Nancy and Gerald (Loretta); grandchildren Dalyn, Bethany (Mark) Wiens, Janae, Trevor and Jerra, all of Rice Lake; brothers Willard (Gwen) and Morrell (Yvonne); sisters Myrtle (Richard) Hagelberger, Erma (Maynard) Hanes and Sylvia Emerson; sisters-in-law Lydia Toews and Gertie Toews; as well as many relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and two sisters.
Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 25, from the Barron Mennonite Church. Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. at the church Saturday and an hour prior to services on Sunday. Burial was held at Barron Mennonite Cemetery.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
