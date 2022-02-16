Leonard Ludwig Splett was born Feb. 7, 1927, to Emil and Bertha (Schenk) Splett, dairy farmers, in Barron County, Wis. He was baptized on May 6, 1927, and confirmed on April 6, 1941 (John 5:24). Leonard died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the age of 95.
Bertha wrote to her family in Germany on Jan. 31, 1932, “They built a new schoolhouse…it is a mile from here, our Leonard will….go there.” Leonard shucked the most corn, competing against other FFA members from surrounding schools, and graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1945. He served in the Navy, attended Wisconsin State University at River Falls and carried mail on the rural township roads in Barron County.
Leonard married Elsie Miller, from Medford, on April 17, 1949. They were a lifelong farming family, while Leonard also worked for the Soil Conservation Service (SCS) and was active in state and community service. His farm work ethic began very young. Bertha wrote, “Most of the time he’s with his father in the barn, helps a lot with little things.” Fishing with Brice, Don Drost and Don Peterson gave some competition to farm work in later years.
The farmscape of Barron County was his canvas, and employed with the SCS for over 30 years, he painted it footstep by footstep, laying out contours, contour strips, waterways, terraces and ponds. His land stewardship ethic remains etched across the county.
After the late summer barn fire in 1977, it was the witness of tractors pulling balers on farm roads coming from all directions to the Splett farm fields, readied with windrowed hay, that affirmed – the farmers were Leonard’s neighbors and friends. Leonard was their voice on the Barron school board, technical college board, Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, Wisconsin Master Farmers, the FFA Foundation and more.
Leonard saw the last cows milked on the farm in 2019.
He often touched the keys of the piano on Sunday morning before church, attending many years at Zion Lutheran in Turtle Lake and then Salem Lutheran in Barron. He eldered, guided church renovations and maintenance, and celebrated his 90th birthday in the fellowship hall.
Surviving are children David (Barbara), Nate (Becky), Rachel (Bruce) Stafne and Kevin (Kathy); grandchildren Matthew (Joni) Splett, Brianne (Logan) Anderson, Kaela (Jake) Sacquitne, Brice (Alyssa) Stafne, Molly (Matt) Jaschen and Kelton (Andrea Hatch) Splett; great-grandchildren Amelia, Mallory and Clayton Anderson, Grayden and Audrey Splett, and Caleb Jaschen; a brother Elmer (Karen); nieces and nephews; and also, Sam and Nancy Nelson.
Leonard was preceded in death by Elsie, his parents, and a sister-in-law Edna Liske.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, from Salem Lutheran Church, with Rev. Michael Nielsen officiating and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to the services at the church.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
