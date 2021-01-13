Mildred Adeline Sevals

Mildred A. (Meyer) Sevals, 97, was born Feb. 14, 1923, at Ridgeland, Wis., and passed away peacefully at Cambridge Senior Living, Rice Lake, on Dec. 30, 2020.
She was a graduate of Prairie Farm High School, attended Eau Claire Business School and was a long time employee of the Barron County Highway Office for 29 years. She also served several years as an election supervisor for Barron County.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Barron.
Mildred loved traveling with family and friends, playing games on the computer, and playing cards and board games with loved ones. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her children Vicki Hover, Linda (Dan) Pond, Jim (Carol) Sevals, Steve (Rita) Sevals, Teresa (Steve Grabow) Christiansen and Renee (Corey) Nelson; a daughter-in-law Kathy Sevals; 34 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great-grandchildren.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; her husband James A. Sevals; a son Thomas; three brothers; a sister; and sons-in-law Dick Kirkwood, Roger Hover, Carl Christiansen and Brent Laursen.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Dove Healthcare, Barron, where she lived for seven years; and the staff and caregivers at Cambridge Senior Living, where she lived for one year. Also, thank you to the Lakeview Medical Center Hospice for their loving care.
Services will be held at a later date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
