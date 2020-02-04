Margaret Greschner, 97, Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Monroe Manor, Barron, where she lived the past four years.
She was born April 15, 1922, in the Town of Prairie Farm to Oscar and Gladys (Pearson) Wold. Margaret attended Breen Grade School and graduated from Prairie Farm High School. She was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church of Arland.
She married Gust Greschner on Oct. 5, 1941, at Lindstrom, Minn. They later moved to Margaret’s home farm, where they raised their family before retiring from dairy farming in 1979.
Gust passed away in 1989. Margaret soon after moved to the Village of Prairie Farm, where she lived until moving to Monroe Manor.
Besides farming, Margaret worked for many years at Pioneer Nursing Home, Prairie Farm. Later in life, she volunteered her time helping residents at Pioneer. She also was a volunteer for the county, driving people to doctor appointments in the area.
She was a member of Silver Creek Lutheran Church, rural Clayton, and its Ladies Concordia Club, along with teaching Sunday school. She enjoyed the farming life, gardening, canning, baking, cooking and visiting with others.
Margaret was a loving, kind, caring and selfless person who helped everyone she could. Her perseverance and understanding of and belief in God’s love and mercy was an inspiration to everyone she encountered, even in her final days.
Surviving are sons Kenneth (Kathryn) of Cumberland and David (Cathleen) of Rice Lake; grandchildren Tom (Nicole) Greschner of Brumley, Mo., Eric Greschner of Lafayette, Tenn., Anna (Jeremy) Winningham of Merrill and Scott Greschner (Stephanie) of Minneapolis, Minn.; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law Ed (Gloria) Greschner of Clear Lake; a sister-in-law Flo Mueller of St. Paul, Minn.; her late son Larry’s special friend Lonna Smith of Grand Haven, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband; a son Larry; a grandchild Aaron; her parents; and sisters June (Walt) Zemke, Sylvia (Kenneth) Schmidt and Nadeane (Rudy) Gruenwald.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, from Silver Creek Lutheran Church, with Rev. Preston Paul officiating.
Visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
The family wishes to thank Monroe Manor staff and all of the hospice staff for their loving care for Margaret and her family.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
