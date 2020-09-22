Gladys Clara Hansen

Gladys C. Hansen, 97, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Monroe Manor, Barron, Wis.
She was born Dec. 18, 1922, to Thomas and Malena Hjersjo. Gladys grew up on a farm north of Poskin. She attended school at Poskin and graduated from Barron High School.
Her working career began at Erickson’s Store, Barron, followed by working at the Barron County Register of Deeds office until retirement.
On May 22, 1976, she married Clifton Hansen. Gladys was a member of Poskin Lutheran Church and First Lutheran Church, Barron. She enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and made several trips to Norway.
Volunteer work was important to Gladys and she devoted many hours at First Lutheran Church, the Barron hospital and the Barron County Pioneer Village Historical Museum.
Gladys is survived by nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a brother Alfred Hjersjo, and sisters Alma McGifffin and Mabel Nelsen.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, from Poskin Lutheran Cemetery, with Rev. Ron Mathews officiating.
Memorials can be designated to First Lutheran Church, the Barron County Pioneer Village Historical Museum or Luther Park Bible Camp.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
