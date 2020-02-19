Eleanor Elizabeth Rhodes

Eleanor E. Rhodes, 85, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Aurora Hospital, Oshkosh, Wis.
Eleanor was born March 19, 1934, at Cambridge to Orvin and Julia Nimmo. She was the 10th of 12 children, the fifth of seven girls. She was the last surviving member of her family and was eagerly awaiting their reunion.
Eleanor met her sweetheart, Clyde Herbert Rhodes, in April of 1954. They married Sept. 18 of that year in Evansville, Wis., and moved to Barron in June 1955. Barron was where they called home until Clyde passed away in 2014, four months before their 60th wedding anniversary.
Eleanor worked for the Barron News-Shield and a local attorney, but her true joy was found volunteering for multiple committees and organizations throughout the community and within her church. Her true passion was working with the youth. She touched the lives of many, who still lovingly call her Nor Nor.
One of her favorite memories was the mission she and Clyde served for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Marion, Ohio.
In 2014, Eleanor moved to Oshkosh to be closer to family. She quickly settled in and became involved in her new surroundings at Evergreen Retirement Community, where she rediscovered her joy of painting and discovered a new interest–Wii bowling.
Surviving are children Diane Rhodes and Robert (Lynne), both of Oshkosh, Ronald (Debbie) of Spokane, Wash., and Rebecca (Jeff) Edstrom of Buffalo, Wyo.
Eleanor leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren with three on the way, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Services were held at 4 p.m. Feb. 15 from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2828 Scenic Dr., Oshkosh.
Eleanor will be deeply missed but has successfully taught her family that this life is not the end; it is only a pause in the Creators’ Eternal Plan of Salvation.
