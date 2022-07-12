Lorraine Marilyn Hoff

Lorraine M. Hoff, 94, Almena, Wis., died Friday July 8, 2022, at Dove Healthcare.
She was born March 25, 1928, in Maple Grove Township, Barron County, to Lynn and Pauline (Flater) Thorp.
She was married at Prairie Farm on Dec. 22, 1944, to Robert Hoff, who preceded her in death on June 28, 1988.
Lorraine was very social and an avid reader. She would read five books a week. She also enjoyed putting together puzzles, listening to country music and tending to her large garden. As soon as her garden began to produce, Lorraine would make her famous garden soups.
She was heavily involved with Arland Fun Days. She was well known for her beans, buns and barbecue.
Lorraine loved and cherished time spent with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Surviving are children Gary (Arlene), Jane (Bill) Lundequam, Randy (Lois), Daniel (Lauralee) and Nancy Richter; grandchildren Paula Thoe, Troy Hoff, Marty Lundequam, Michelle Malinovsky, Jason Lundequam, Christopher “Crit” Hoff, Justin Hoff, Jesse Hoff, Jerid Hoff, Daniel Hoff Jr., Jill Hoff, Bobbi Jo Franco and Joshua Richter; as well as many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband; siblings Viola, Elda, Truman, Thelma, Lucille, Harold, Evelyn, Delores, Elenore and Norma; and a granddaughter-in-law Colleen Lundequam.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, from First Lutheran Church, Arland, with Pastor Timothy Vettrus officiating and burial at Independent Cemetery. Pallbearers were Marty Lundequam, Jason Lundequam, Christopher Hoff, Justin Hoff, Jerid Hoff and Daniel Hoff Jr. Honorary pallbearers were Troy Hoff, Joshua Richter and Jesse Hoff.
Visitation was held an hour prior to services.
Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland/ Turtle Lake, handled arrangements.
