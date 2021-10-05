Mrs. Virginia “Ginny” Godbout (née Huset), Eleva, Wis., died peacefully at home Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the age of 76.
She was born Dec. 24, 1944, at Barron to Ole and Lucille (Czerwonka) Huset. She graduated from Barron High School in 1961.
She married David Godbout, Sr. in 1982 at New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, Town of Maple Grove, rural Dallas. David and Ginny shared many wonderful years together, trail riding on horseback, two-stepping on the dance floor and taking care of animals on their hobby farm. This year, they had just celebrated their 39th anniversary, two days before Ginny’s passing.
Ginny was an avid animal lover. She grew up raising, training and riding horses. She was an accomplished horse trainer, who was known for finishing out horses so well that they were mellow and dependable. She also loved her dogs and had many over the years, but there was a special place in her heart for her German shepherds — especially Heidi and Sasha. Ginny had a kind, gentle way about her and animals felt safe in her presence.
She was a devoted mother to her stepchildren and a loving grandmother to her grandchildren. She loved to spend time in the kitchen, cooking and baking, and showing each child how to bake cookies. Her loving spirit, generosity and compassionate heart were the most cherished attributes of this wonderful woman.
She will be dearly missed by her family and friends, and we know that she is at peace, and waiting for our later reunion in heaven.
Ginny, or Cricket as she was known to her horse club friends, is survived by her husband; daughters Monique (Louis) Olson of Edgar and Bridgette Kahl of Prairie Farm; a son David (Trish) Godbout, Jr. of Hudson; a sister Beverly Tireman of Weyerhaeuser; nieces Rochelle (Jim) Dusza of Weyerhaeuser and Becky Tireman of Rice Lake; grandchildren Jolie, Beau, Cole and Belle Godbout of Hudson, and Jada and Kylie Kahl of Prairie Farm; and great-nephews Jesse and Jeremiah Slack of Cameron.
She was preceded in death by her parents of Dallas, and a brother James Huset of Barron.
Visitation was held 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas. Services were held at 2 p.m., with interment at the Dallas Cemetery and a reception following at Bird’s Place in Ridgeland.
Rev. D. Peter Friberg officiated the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Monique Olson at 222388 County Road H, Edgar, WI 54426 to help cover services. Condolences can be sent to the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home website or mailed to Monique. Thank you all for your kind thoughts and prayers.
