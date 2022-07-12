Charlene C. Geiger, 76, Ridgeland, Wis., died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Meadowbrook of Chetek.
She was born Sept. 16, 1945, at Amery, and was raised and attended school at Ridgeland. She loved to play cards, enjoyed polka music and dances, and her pets.
Charlene was a very loving and caring person who always had a smile on her face, despite her health problems. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and especially enjoyed family gatherings, visiting with family and friends.
Surviving are a son Mitchell “Mitch” Geiger of Ridgeland; a grandson Jonathon Heller of Rice Lake; an aunt Rita (Gordon) Aune of Ridgeland; brothers Jerry (Judy) Carr of Baldwin, Bruce Carr of Amery, Michael (Connie) Carr of Barron and Harold Carr of Tomah; sisters Nancy, Rosemary and Jennifer Carr, all of Fond du Lac, and Connie Miller of Blair; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; a sister Ruby (Carr) Robarge; a sister-in-law Alice Carr; and three nephews.
Services will be held at noon Sunday, July 17, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, with Rev. Roger Quandt officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
