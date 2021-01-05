Brenda Jean Downing

Brenda J. (Hoff) Downing, 64, Turtle Lake, Wis., passed peacefully Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She fought courageously for several years with pulmonary disease and cancer. The Downings feel blessed to have had her for one more Christmas.
She was born July 26, 1956, to Lawrence and Goldie (Nottom) Hoff of Almena, the seventh of eight children. She was raised in the Almena area and graduated from Barron High School in 1974.
Brenda married Joseph "Joe" Downing on Aug. 3, 1974, and together raised two children, a daughter, Stacey, and a son, Joey. Brenda worked at several companies in the area but retired several years ago due to health problems.
Brenda and Joe loved spending time with their family and took pride in their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They attended their school activities as often as they could. She was also a dog lover and was a 'dog-mom' to several Saint Bernards and Dachshunds over the years. She always said her Saint Bernard Tonka was the "best dog ever."
Surviving, in addition to her devoted husband of 46 years, are children Stacey (Aaron) Feidt and Joey D. Downing; grandchildren Anthony Nordin, Ashley Nordin, Autumn Bremer, Dylan Hornug, Jace Downing and Goldie Downing; great-grandchildren Wesley Nordin, Brooklynn Thompson, Maynard Thompson and Freya Nordin; brothers Steve (Terri) Hoff, Gene (Angee) Hoff and Mike (Gail) Hoff, all of Almena; a sister Patricia Hoff of Almena; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Douglas Hoff, a sister Kathleen Hustad and a brother Larry Hoff.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, from Skinner Funeral Skinner, Turtle Lake, with Pastor Ken Mandley officiating and burial at Lakeview Cemetery. Pallbearers are Anthony Nordin, Chad Hoff, Brent Hoff, Mike Hustad, Lanny Paulson and Joey Downing. Honorary pallbearers are Dylan Hornung and Jace Downing.
Visitation will be two hours prior to services.
