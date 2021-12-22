Linda Gail Rogers

Linda G. Rogers, 77, Cameron, Wis., died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Woodstone Senior Living, Rice Lake.
Linda was born May 1, 1944, and at six weeks of age was adopted by loving parents Lloyd and Irene (Knowlton) Suess.
She married Robert Rogers on Oct. 1, 1960, at Hillsdale Methodist Church. The couple was blessed with five children: Susan (Robert) Hare of Ripon, Sandra (Stephen) Roberge of La Crosse, Vickie (Mark) Fischer of Cumberland, Timothy of Bloomer and Tammy (James) Calkins of Chetek. The couple later divorced in 1972.
Linda worked for McCain Foods for more than 25 years, retiring in 2008.
Throughout her life and especially in her retirement, she was an avid reader, cross-stitcher and bargain hunter. She enjoyed Little House on the Prairie, was a lifelong fan of Elvis Presley and was a devoted churchgoer. She was a member of United Methodist Church of Barron.
Surviving, in addition to her children, are grandchildren Ree Nae (Franklin) Greene, Michael (Mary) Robarge, Mitchell (Amanda) Roberge, Andrew (Jami) Calkins, Daniel (Michelle) Calkins, Brandon Fischer, Ryan Hare, Brent Fischer, Katheryn (Aaron) Lausted, Erin (Daniel) Frost-Trujillo, Kayla Hare, Kyle (Alex) Hare and Timothy Rogers; 11 great-grandchildren; and her twin sisters Donna Marker of Gillett, Wyo., and Doris Rockel of Pueblo, Colo.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Irene Suess, a brother John, and many aunts and uncles.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, from First United Methodist Church, Barron. Interment followed at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation was held an hour prior to services at the church.
Pallbearers were Michael Roberge, Mitchell Roberge, Andrew Calkins, Daniel Calkins, Brandon Fischer, Brent Fischer, Ryan Hare and Kyle Hare.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, handled arrangements. Condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
