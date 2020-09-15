Janet Eileen Mani

Janet E. Mani, 83, Rice Lake, Wis., died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home.
She was born Feb. 12, 1937, at Rice Lake to Benjamin and Viola (Ruttner) Wiesner. After graduating from the Rice Lake High School in 1954, she married Fritz Mani on June 27, 1959, at Rice Lake.
Janet worked at First National Bank, Marsh Insurance Agency, helped Fritz with the bookwork for the Rice Lake Dray Line for 40 years, and retired from the Rice Lake Street Department after 25 years as the administrative assistant.
Surviving are children Debbie (Mike) Mathews, F. Daniel (Joy) IV and David (Mary), all of Rice Lake; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister Pat Schieffer of Rice Lake; many nephews and nieces.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and an infant brother.
A private family graveside service will be held at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
Memorials would be appreciated to the American Cancer Society or Stanfold Lutheran Church.
