Janice J. Roubal, 87, Barron, Wis., passed away Monday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 8, 1934, to Alfred and Ada (Leach) Hoff. She grew up in the Wheeler area.
Janice married John Roubal on March 5, 1955, at Wheeler. In 1967, they moved to Turtle Lake to farm. She started working at Jerome Foods in 1977.
In August of 1998, they sold the farm and moved to Barron. She retired from Jerome Foods in 1999, and then worked for Maplecroft Assisted Living, Barron.
Janice enjoyed watching birds eating from her birdfeeders, planting flowers, watching the Packers and cooking for family holidays.
Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are sons Randy (Cheryl) of Barron, Rick of Hillsdale and Jody (Tamera) of Barron; a daughter Tammie (Kevin) Miller of Barron; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; a sister Eileen Klicko of Menomonie; and sisters-in-law Julie Hoff of Wheeler and Ann Marie Hazen of Coos Bay, Ore.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers Alfred, Jr., Merlin, Donald, Wayne, Marvin and Clyde; and sisters Hazel, Charlotte, Fern and Lois.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
