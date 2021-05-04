Eleanor Harriet Olson

Eleanor H. Olson, 98, Dallas, Wis., passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Monroe Manor, Barron.
She was born June 21, 1922, at Bruce to the late Alex and Ida (Dougay) Bauman. After graduation from Rice Lake High School, she went on to Rice Lake Teachers College.
Eleanor married Wesley Olson on Dec. 22, 1947. She taught school for many years prior to her marriage.
She was an active homemaker at the family farm in Dallas while raising their three children. She was a true artist and loved making music by playing trumpet and violin in her younger years. Eleanor was a self-taught organist. It was a pleasure to listen to her play the organ they had in their house.
She discovered the art of painting and firing ceramics, and for several years, created beautiful ceramic pieces that she and Wesley sold at craft shows in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
She and Wesley enjoyed traveling through many parts of the United States in their motor home.
Surviving are her children Marilee (Karyl) of Hastings, Minn., Christopher (Kristin) of Barron and Alexander (Mary) of Dallas; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Bob, and a sister Dorothy.
We wish to thank the staff at Monroe Manor and Marshfield Clinic Health System Hospice Services – Rice Lake for the care and compassion shown during such a difficult time.
There will be no public memorial service. Memorials may be directed to Monroe Manor, Barron, and Marshfield Clinic Health System Hospice Services – Ricelake@lakeviewhospice.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
