Michael Joseph Sinclair

Michael J. Sinclair, 45, St. Louis Park, Minn., died Monday, April 11, 2022.
He was born April 4, 1977, at Rice Lake, Wis., to Larry and Ruth (Lilly) Sinclair. Mike graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1995 and then attended and graduated from UW–Eau Claire in 2000 with a degree in management/marketing.
Mike worked for Citizens Community Bank, Eau Claire. He then worked in the mortgage industry for many years.
Mike enjoyed running and biking. He ran in the Grandma's Marathon in Duluth, Minn., hiked the seven summits in Phoenix, Ariz., hiked the south rim of the Grand Canyon down and back in one day, hiked the north rim of the Grand Canyon down and back in one day, and also ran five times in the Ragnar Relay Race.
Surviving are his parents; his twin brother Steven; a sister Rachel (Chad) Potter; nephews Cole and Ethan Potter; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents Wilbur and Jane Sinclair, and Vern and Betty Lilly; an uncle Art Lilly; and an aunt Becky Sinclair Wintrone.
A Mass of Christian of burial was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, from St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake, with Father Ed Anderson officiating and interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Monday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, and an hour prior to services at the church.
