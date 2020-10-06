Barbara Jo Weiss, 75, Prairie Farm, Wis., formerly of Clayton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Barbara Jo, along with her identical twin sister, Nancy Jo, were born July 18, 1945, at Milwaukee, and taken home by the most loving parents, Joseph and Margaret Conley. She grew up in St. Paul, Minn., and graduated from St. Bernard’s High School. She enjoyed bowling and celebrating her Irish heritage on St. Patrick’s Day with the Conley Clan.
In 1966, she married William Weiss. They made their home in St. Paul for a brief time before venturing across the border to Wisconsin, where they remained for the rest of her life. Bill and Barb have three children: William, Bruce and Bonnie.
Barb worked at Midwest Ducts (Lukjan Midwest) for 18 years before retiring in 2018. Throughout her life, she also worked at Prairie Farm Schools, Bremer (formerly Northwest) Bank in Amery, Tri-County Implement in Turtle Lake and Clayton Schools.
Barb’s greatest joys were her grandchildren. She rarely missed a sporting event, program, play, concert or anything else they were participating in. Barb’s home was always open. She graciously welcomed her children, grandchildren and their many friends at any time with a smiling face and goodies of some sort.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 54 years, are children Bill (Sopheak) of Savage, Minn., Bruce (Sarah) of Hurley and Bonnie (Don) Roemhild of Prairie Farm; grandchildren Luke (Kim) Weiss, Ryan Weiss, Dakota Haanen, Scotlyn Roemhild, Logan Haanen, Spencer Roemhild, Charlie Haanen, Cameron Weiss and Kensi Weiss; her twin sister and best friend Nancy Mench; a sister-in-law Cathie Conley; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Joseph Conley, Jr., Mary Lou Haider, Kathryn “Kay” Niva and Patrick Conley; a sister-in law Maureen “Moe” Conley; and a brother-in-law Joseph Mench.
Her loving, kind-hearted soul will be deeply missed by many.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday from Mount Hope Cemetery, Turtle Lake.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
