Beverly Kay Singerhouse

Beverly K. Singerhouse, 69, Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at her home.
Bev was born Sept. 7, 1949, to Gerald and Josie (Carlsrud) Amundson. She graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1967. She then went to work for Northwest Airlines.
She married Donald L. Singerhouse on April 26, 1969. They lived in Virginia for 9 months and Menomonie, before moving to the Prairie Farm area.
Bev loved her time with family, cooking, baking, decorating, gardening, quilting, and life in general.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Don, are children Joe (Alison), Eric (Sara) and Scot (Natasha); grandchildren Emma, Selene, Riah, Chloe, Margaret, Kooper, Matthew and Noah; step-grandsons Joey and Nick Beyer; her parents; her mother-in-law Evelyn Singerhouse; a sister Kathleen (Doug) Rudnicki; brothers Dale (Nancy) Amundson and Steve (Cindy) Amundson; sisters-in-law Karen Kahl, Diane (Kelly) Stevens, Susan Singerhouse and Mary (Roger) Hepokoski; brothers-in-law Paul (Marita) Singerhouse and Scot (Stephanie) Singerhouse; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bev was preceded in death by her father-in-law Otto Singerhouse; a brother-in-law Robert Kahl, Jr.; a sister-in-law Lynn Amundson; and a nephew Trevor Amundson.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, from United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm, with Rev. Erin Koster officiating and burial at Vanceberg Cemetery, Town of Sheridan, Dunn County.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Monday and an hour prior to services Tuesday, both at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
