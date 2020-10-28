Linda Kolzow, 77, Cumberland, Wis., died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Care and Rehab Cumberland.
She was born Feb. 10, 1943, at home in Rice Lake to Ervin and Florence (Gade) Gerland. She was baptized into faith on Feb. 28, 1943, and confirmed on June 9, 1957. Linda was raised in Rice Lake and moved to the Cumberland area. On June 1, 1963, she married Robert Kolzow, who preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 2011.
Linda was employed at Schultz Bros Dime Store from 1958-1961 and 1963-1964, Rice Lake Creamery 1961-1963, Tower House 1968-1977 and the Cumberland School District from 1977-2008.
Linda loved God first and husband Robert second, and her family was very important. She was always on the road somewhere to see her children or grandchildren. Linda loved music and sharing the gift with others. She also enjoyed playing cards, quilting, baking and her flower gardens.
Surviving are sons Kenneth (Wendy) of Cumberland and Jeffrey (Cynthia) of Colby; daughters Karen (John) Dobrinski of Columbus, Ind., and Joan (Kyle) Klipstine of Pulaski; a bonus child Pastor John Miels; grandchildren Blake, Kayla, Eric, Kortney, Collin, Bradley (Raisha), Zachary and Katerina; sisters Lorraine Barta of Rice Lake and Caroly (Dean) Dawson of Amery; a brother Donald (Betsy) Gerland of Rice Lake; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other family and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a sister Phyllis Anderson, and an infant sister Shirley.
Services were held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, from St. Paul Lutheran Church, with Pastor John Miels officiating and burial at Lakeside Cemetery, Cumberland. Pallbearers were John Garibaldi (honorary), Bill Huehn, Jim Richie, Chad Owens, Bert Skinner and Scott Hagen.
The funeral can be accessed from the Skinner Funeral Home website.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Care and Rehab Cumberland for your loving support to mom. Special thank you to Pastor John Miels.
