You who are weary come home.
On Friday, March 11, 2022, Ruth C. Carlson-Anderson, age 97, made the journey home. She passed away at Dove Healthcare, Bloomer, Wis., after a short stay.
She had resided in Barron since 1984, and numerous cities and states before that. Ruth was born on the home farm in the Town of Dovre, Barron County, on May 18, 1924. With seven sisters and two brothers, the farm was a wonderful place to make childhood memories. The neighborhood was filled with Carlson cousins and much of their time was centered around Dovre Lutheran Church. Ruth graduated from Chetek High School.
She met the love of her life, Jim, in Chicago, Ill., and on June 16, 1945, they were married at Dovre.
Housewife was her occupation, but volunteering was her calling. Girl Scouts, countless church committees, hospitals and library boards were just a few of the places she gave her time. Her true passion though was Jailhouse Ministry, starting it in Barron County with her friends from First Lutheran in Barron. Many hours were spent with her special friend, Barb Kirk, forming bonds and ministering to the inmates at the county jail.
Surviving is a sister Naomi; as well as numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband; her parents Sigurd and Lillian (Olson) Carlson; sisters Sigrid, Iduna, Mathilda, Agnes, Esther and Dorothy; and brothers Chris and Martin.
Per Ruth’s wishes, she will have a graveside service and burial at Dovre Cemetery in the spring.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
