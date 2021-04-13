Emil Earl Tireman

Emil E. Tireman, 82, Neenah, Wis., formerly of Barron, put up the “Gone Fishing” sign permanently on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Born in Hillsdale on Dec. 7, 1938, he graduated from Barron High School. He served in the Army for two years at Fort Carson in Colorado.
His early career was with Lakeside Industries, Rice Lake, before he went on to get his technical degree in refrigeration from CVTC. He owned Circle T Refrigeration for many years, making house and farm calls across Barron County. He later worked for Johnson Truck Bodies doing refrigeration on the trucks.
He embodied the work hard, play hard model. He built their log home, where they resided until 2019. His handy work could also be seen at the Saddle Club in Rice Lake, including testing his skills putting up the 50’ windmill.
More recently, he was instrumental in the building of the current home of the Barron Humane Society. No job was above him, not even cleaning the outhouses on work crew for the Ouisconsin Club.
There was never a dull moment with him. A mischievous jokester, you never knew what he was going to say next. From a very young age, his escapades were notorious and the stories will live on. A few of the favorites include pooping in the pickle vats as a kid, welding colleagues' tools to their benches, putting a horse buggy on top of a barn, running out of gas at the end of Lake Mahtowa and stealing a grader.
For relaxation, Emil collected maple sap and fired up the sugar shack each spring to fill jars with maple syrup. You could also count on his careful tending of the rhubarb to get the first pie of the season – secret tip – horse manure.
Photos are well logged of his hunting trips out west, fishing excursions in Canada (where cookies are for breakfast) and the annual gun deer season.
Surviving are "his one and only" aka wife, Rosmary (Janecky) Tireman; his favorite son and daughter-in law, Dustin and Sandra (Hoyer) Tireman; his favorite daughter and son-in-law, Brooke and Jeff Konopacki; his favorite cardshark/granddaughter, Sierra Tireman; and his favorite fisherman/grandson, Dakota Tireman. As an avid lover of pets, his grand dogs will miss the endless ball tosses.
Emil was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Vera Tireman; and a half-sister Geraldine Hensel.
The family will not be having a visitation/service, but feel free to send a note to the family with your memories of his shenanigans. If you don’t have their current address, you can send cards to Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, 19 S 3rd St, Barron, WI 54812.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you plant a maple tree in his memory or let the sweet goodness of locally made maple syrup fill you with joy.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
