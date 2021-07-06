Gordon "Gordy" Ingram Holten

Gordon "Gordy" I. Holten, 73, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed peacefully at his home in Woodbury, Minn., on July 2, 2021, after a long, tough battle with Lupus and Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Gordon was born on Feb. 20, 1948, at Rice Lake, Wis., the son of Glenn and Inez (Haugen) Holten. He spent his childhood on the family farm and attended school at Prairie Farm.
He worked various jobs in the Twin Cities, Minn., and at Nor Lake Refrigeration, Hudson, before starting at Andersen Corporation, Bayport, Minn., in 1977. There, he formed many great friendships.
His self-deprecating sense of humor endeared him to his fellow co-workers of all ages (Oh, the stories they could tell!). He was a dedicated employee for 28 years before health issues forced his retirement.
Earlier in life, he learned to play pool and dartball, and became quite good at them both. He also enjoyed traveling, bowling, golfing, reading, playing blackjack, cheering for the Green Bay Packers and Badgers (even though he was a Minnesota resident for 29 years, he remained a true, hardcore Wisconsin fan!).
His most favorite thing to do was to visit with family and friends, and hear about what was going on in their lives. He loved to laugh, loved to celebrate with those around him, loved to just be happy.
The family extends special thanks to all his Allina hospice caregivers and all those who took time to connect with him in recent months. He wanted you to know it meant the world to him. It brought him pure joy to get a phone call or know someone was coming for a visit that day.
Surviving are his wife of 29 years Deb (Egan); daughters Julie (Paul) Behling and Lori (Dale) Behling, both of Boyceville; stepchildren Mark (Deysta) Abramson of Woodbury, Kurt (Laura) Abramson of Turtle Lake and Karin (Al) Baghley of Cameron; grandchildren Kim (Mitch) Hoffman of Alabama, Brittany Behling (Mike) of Menomonie, Derrick Behling of Bloomer, Ashley Behling of Hudson and Jason Behling of Boyceville; 10 step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings Lennie of Ridgeland and Harold, LuAnn (Harlan) Johnson and Dale (Linda), all of Prairie Farm; his mother-in-law Ann Mau of Prairie Farm; a brother-in-law Greg Egan of Prairie Farm; very special niece and nephew Tina and Mike Nelson of Dallas; as well as many other nieces and nephews.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, his former wife Donna, a son Ryan, a stepdaughter Mary Nedland, and a sister-in-law Peggy Holten.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, from United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm, with burial at Akers Cemetery, Town of Prairie Farm.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to services at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at raushandsteelfuneralhome.com.
