Virginia “Ginny” K. Marten, 76, Barron, Wis., passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Pioneer Nursing Home, Prairie Farm.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, from First Lutheran Church, Barron, with Rev. Ron Mathews officiating.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Burial will be held at Wayside Cemetery, Barron, in the spring.
A full obituary will be published in next week’s newspaper.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
