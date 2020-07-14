Earl D. Karlstad, 84, Neenah, Wis., died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
He was born Oct. 1, 1935, to the late Oliver and Minnie (Mitchell) Karlstad and married Jane Fahrenkrug on June 12, 1982. She preceded him in death on Sept. 8, 2018.
Earl was a 1953 graduate of Prairie Farm High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 and was stationed in Germany. He then received a degree from Rockford Barker College in 1962.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR races, had an affinity for old cars and chainsaws, and loved his dogs. He and Jane were longtime members of First United Methodist Church of Neenah/Menasha.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, from Resthaven Cemetery, where he will join Jane. Rev. Rebecca Henry will be officiating.
Westgor Funeral Home, Neenah, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at westgorfuneralhomes.com.
